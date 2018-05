Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the British magazine Spectator, the happiest people live in Norway, Report informs.

Denmark and Iceland are also on the list of the top 3 happiest countries.

The United States ranks 14th; Great Britain is in the 19th place.

Saudi Arabia ranks 34th, and Russia 49th. In turn, Turkey has taken the 69th place, and China 122nd.

According to the magazine, the unhappiest people live in India.