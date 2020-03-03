​Coronavirus case soar in Germany

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 180 in Germany. The virus has also spread to 13 federal states and several cities across the country, the Health Ministry reports.

North Rhine-Westphalia is still worst affected by the COVID-19 (92), followed by Bavaria (35, 14 of them cured), from where the spread of the virus began in Germany. Baden-Württemberg recorded 26 cases, while Hesse 11. Berlin, Hamburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Schleswig-Holstein, Brandenburg, Bremen, Lower Saxony, Saxony, and Thuringia each reported one case of infection with the disease.

According to the information, provided by the Robert Koch Institute, as of March 2, the number of confirmed cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus in Germany reached 157 people.

A school in Germany earlier suspended classes because of the coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer refused to shake hands with Chancellor Angela Merkel amid the coronavirus threat.