Coronavirus Africa: Confirmed cases close to 35 K

More than 1.5 thousand people died of the new type of coronavirus in Africa, while the number of confirmed cases is close to 35 thousand, Report says, citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the World Health Organization, so far, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 34,610, 1,517 people lost lives.

Egypt (5042), South Africa (4996), Morocco (4246), and Algeria (3649) are the most affected by the pandemic in the African continent. The highest number of fatalities was recorded in Algeria (437) and Egypt (359).

