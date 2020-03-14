Top

Coronavirus affects 146 countries globally

The infected person m is an Indian citizen

The African country Rwanda has reported the first case of coronavirus, Report informs referring to Rwanda's Ministry of Health.

According to the information, the infected person is an Indian citizen.

Notably, the coronavirus outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. Currently, 146 countries have reported confirmed cases of the infection.

The number of people who contracted the disease has so far reached 145 930 globally.

Of those infected, 72 553 people have recovered, while 5 440 died.

On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19 announced a pandemic on March 11. Europe is considered the epicenter of the pandemic.

