Contact Group of OIC intends to provide international support for Palestine

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministerial Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Palestine and East Jerusalem went on an international tour to rally international support for Palestine.

Report informs referring to the press service of the OIC, on February 26 the delegation visited Moscow and on February 28 it will arrive in Beijing.

It is composed of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, the OIC Secretary General Iyad Amin Madani and Special Envoy of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

In the first half of February, the delegation visited Oslo and met with Foreign Minister of Norway.