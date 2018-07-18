Congress wants Donald Trump’s translator to reveal what he told Putin at summit

© Reuters

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Top Democrats were today calling for Donald Trump’s interpreter to reveal exactly what the president discussed privately with Vladimir Putin amid a growing backlash over his summit with the Russian president. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Such an offer, in particular, came from senior United States Senator from New Hampshire Jeanne Shaheen.

“I’m calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump’s meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately. This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf”, - Shaheen tweeted.

The same idea was expressed in his microblogging by a congressman, member of the Democratic Party Joe Kennedy III.

Jeanne Shaheen is currently collecting signatures to send a letter to the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Corker, with a request to hold a meeting.