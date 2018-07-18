 Top
    Close photo mode

    Congress wants Donald Trump’s translator to reveal what he told Putin at summit

    Such an offer, in particular, came from senior US Senator from New Hampshire Jeanne Shaheen© Reuters

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Top Democrats were today calling for Donald Trump’s interpreter to reveal exactly what the president discussed privately with Vladimir Putin amid a growing backlash over his summit with the Russian president. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    Such an offer, in particular, came from senior United States Senator from New Hampshire Jeanne Shaheen.

    “I’m calling for a hearing with the U.S. interpreter who was present during President Trump’s meeting with Putin to uncover what they discussed privately. This interpreter can help determine what @POTUS shared/promised Putin on our behalf”, - Shaheen tweeted.

    The same idea was expressed in his microblogging by a congressman, member of the Democratic Party Joe Kennedy III.

    Jeanne Shaheen is currently collecting signatures to send a letter to the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Corker, with a request to hold a meeting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi