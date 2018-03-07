Colombia temporarily closes border with Venezuela

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ The authorities of Colombia decided to close the border with Venezuela from 8 to 11 March in connection with the holding of parliamentary elections.

Report informs citing the TASS, Colombian interior minister Guillermo Rivera said on Tuesday.

Elections to the highest legislative body of Colombia will be held on March 11. The length of the border between the two countries is about 2.220 km.

Currently, there are more than 550,000 Venezuelans in the territory of Colombia.

In the first half of February, the president of the South American country, Juan Manuel Santos, instructed to raise security measures at the border and create a special inter-agency group in response to a sharp increase in the number of people from a neighboring country affected by an acute socio economic crisis.