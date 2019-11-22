Colombia riots: Over 100 detained

About 100 people were injured and 115 were detained as a result of the riots that began the day before in the city of Cali in Colombia, police spokesman William Ruiz said.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that, according to him, a total of 97 people were injured, of which 46 were law enforcement officers.

"115 people were detained," said Ruiz.

Notably, Colombian unions, student groups and other protesters marched on Thursday against rumoured economic reform plans and amid rising discontent with the government of President Ivan Duque, while the city of Cali imposed a curfew from 7 p.m.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets to demand the government maintain the minimum wage for young people and the universal right to a pension, even though Duque has repeatedly denied considering those changes.

Other groups of marchers protested what they say is a lack of government action to prevent the murder of hundreds of human rights activists, corruption at universities and other issues.