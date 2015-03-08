Colombia landmines: Farc to help army clear minefields

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Colombia's government and Farc rebels have agreed to work together to remove landmines in rural areas of the country where they have fought since the 1960s.

The announcement was made in Cuba, where both sides have been engaged in peace talks for more than two years.

Report informs citing BBC, Under the deal, Farc rebels will work alongside members of the military to remove the landmines and other explosive devices.

Colombia is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world.

More than 11,000 people have been injured or killed by landmines in Colombia over the past 15 years.

"The proposal for demining is a first step, but a giant step toward making peace," said Colombian government chief negotiator Humberto de la Calle.