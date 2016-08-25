Colombia ends 52-year conflict, government and rebels sign accord

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) have signed a peace deal after 52 years.

Report informs citing foreign media, this is considered to be one of the most long-lasting conflicts.

According to the information, after signing the agreement, the parties issued a joint statement: 'We declare that the Colombian government and FARC have finally reached a complete and definitive agreement. The war is over. This agreement will allow us to establish more just society'.

The agreement was signed by Humberto de la Calle on behalf of the delegation of the Colombian government and Iván Márquez on behalf of the FARC.

Humberto de la Calle issued a statement saying: 'We reached our goal'.

The sides have issued final statement on the agreement in Havana, Cuba.

Notably, armed conflict between FARC and the Colombian government had been continuing since 1964. The conflict has killed an estimated 220,000 people and forced nearly 7 million Colombians from their homes over the decades. The talks on the peace deal have been held in Havana since November 2012.