College burns in Odessa, 13 people injured - VIDEO

The evacuation began in the educational building of the Odessa College of Economics, Law and the hotel and restaurant business, a 1000 square meter fire occurred and the evacuation began, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine wrote on Facebook.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti that the fire is still being fought at the Odessa College of Economics, Law and the hotel and restaurant business... there is a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire," the service said.

According to preliminary information, the fire occurred on the third floor of a six-story educational building.

Currently, 40 people have been evacuated from the institution. According to the state Emergency Service, 13 people, including three firefighters were hospitalized.