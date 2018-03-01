Cold weather fatalities reach 50 in Europe

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ At least 49 people were killed as a result of severe cold weather in Europe, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Most people died from frost in Poland. Local Police said in February 32 people died from hypothermia, most of them at the end of the month, when severe colds started in the country.

Eight people have died in the Czech Republic, two homeless people in Italy, one in Milan, one in Ferrara. In France, In France, where homeless people are provided with housing for the period of cold weather, four people died from February 23.

British media reported that a man died in the town of Welling near London, who was dragged from a frozen lake. He died while trying to save his dog.