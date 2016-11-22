CNN: Protecting Donald Trump costs New York over 1 mln USD a day

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Protecting the US President-elect Donald Trump and his family is costing New York City more than $1 million a day, Report informs citing the CNN.

Notably, Trump's wife Melania and their 10-year old son Barron expect to stay at their home at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, at least until the end of the school year. And Donald Trump has indicated he plans to return home regularly, especially while they're still here.

Adding to the expense is the cost of police assigned to Trump's adult children and his grandchildren, who are also receiving Secret Service protection.