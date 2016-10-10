CNN poll says, Clinton won second debate over Trump

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won her rival Republican Donald Trump in the second round of debate. Report informs, it's evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by CNN in partnership with ORC.

The second round of televised debate was held on October 9 at the Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to the results of the poll, 57% of respondents named Clinton winner of the debate, 34% - Trump.

At the same time 63% of respondents felt that in this round of the Republican nominee looked better than in the previous. The opposite opinion was expressed by 21% of respondents, another 15% have not seen a difference in his speeches.

Trump, in turn, accused presenters of televised debate that they give Clinton more time to respond.