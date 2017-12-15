Clashes continue between Palestinian activists and police in Jerusalem

© AFP 2017 / Thomas Coex

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli police blocked the passage through the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, where protest actions of the Palestinian population have traditionally been held, but the protesters managed to break through the cordon, clashes began, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Police push protesters from the square and detain the most active. Team of doctors hospitalized several injured.

After that local police blocked the Damascus Gate, through which the residents of the eastern Arab neighborhoods of the city traditionally come to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, to the Old City of Jerusalem, but the protesters managed to break through the crowd barriers.

Mounted police rushed into the scene.