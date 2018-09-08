Chopper with six passengers on board crashes in Himalaya

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Altitude helicopter with six passengers on board that disappeared off radars in Himalaya this morning crashed in the Nuwakot area in central Nepal, witnesses say.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the chopper lost contact at around 8:00am after it took off from Samagaun with a patient and other five passengers on board for Kathmandu at 7:40am.

By the recent updates, locals saw the chopper make an emergency landing in the area of Nuwakot. There were six passengers including 68-year-old Japanese tourist Hiromi Komatsu and five Nepalese aboard the chopper. Nima Nuru Sherpa, Managing Director at Altitude Air Pvt Ltd said citing local residents that the crashed chopper did not ignite.