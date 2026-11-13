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    Chlorine leak at Romanian chemical plant prompts evacuation of 260 people

    Other countries
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 13:30
    Chlorine leak at Romanian chemical plant prompts evacuation of 260 people

    A chlorine leak from a compressor occurred at the Chimcomplex chemical plant in the Romanian city of Râmnicu Vâlcea, leaving three people injured and hospitalised.

    According to Romanian media, cited by Report, the incident took place at the chemical platform.

    A total of 260 people were also evacuated from the plant.

    Authorities issued two RO-Alert warnings to residents in the potentially affected area within a five-kilometre radius. Residents were advised to follow official instructions and remain indoors.

    Romania leak chemicals
    Rumıniyada kimya kompleksində xlor sızması baş verib, 260 nəfər təxliyə edilib
    В Румынии на химкомплексе произошла утечка хлора, эвакуированы 260 человек
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    44 filmi

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