Chinese MFA: Two Canadians detained on suspicion of activities threatening national security

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two Canadians detained in China on suspicion of activity threatening the country's national security, Report informs citing the Sputnik.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said both detainees are under investigation, their legal rights and interests are protected and respected.

Notably, earlier, the former Canadian diplomat, an employee of the "International Crisis Group" Michael Kovrig was detained in China.

In addition, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today circulated a report that another Canadian citizen Michael Spavor was detained in China.

It is noted that he is the owner of the international organization Paektu Cultural Exchange, which organizes tours to North Korea. Spavor repeatedly met with the head of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un.