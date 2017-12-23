Chinese FM: "China supports two-state solution and establishment of independent State of Palestine"

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ China firmly supports the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, which enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Ahmed Majdalani and Nabil Shaath, who came to China as representatives of the Palestinian President.

"Peace in the Middle East cannot be achieved unless the Palestine issue is solved, as this issue is a root one in the region," Wang said, calling on the international community to reflect on this issue and take actions.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution affirming that any decisions and actions that alter the status of Jerusalem are null and void.

Wang said that this not only reflects a definite attitude to adhere to the consensus of the international community, but also voices the call for speeding up the Middle East peace process.