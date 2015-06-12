China Warns US: End Finger Pointing & Microphone Diplomacy to Fix Relations

Baku.12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Amid rising tensions over the South China Sea and cybersecurity concerns, Beijing has urged Washington to forego political finger pointing and engage in a rational, diplomatic discussion.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik News, over the past year, the relationship between Beijing and Washington has vastly deteriorated. With hostility already mounting over the Pentagon’s naval patrols in the South China Sea, the US escalated the situation even further by accusing the Chinese government of being responsible for a major US data breach without providing any evidence for its claims.

The two countries clearly have their differences, but on the tenth anniversary of the US-China Working Group, Wu Xi, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy in Washington, urged for calm discussion.

"Resorting to microphone diplomacy, or pointing fingers at each other, will not solve any problems," Wu said during a meeting on Capitol Hill.

Given that the US-China Working Group was founded to educate members of Congress on Sino-American relations, the reminder seemed especially appropriate.

"The right choice is to recognize our differences, respect each other and engage in real dialogue," she said. "The choice we make today will decide the future of our two great nations, as well as the entire world."

Wu went on to suggest that both sides take advantage of the upcoming US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue to "articulate the outcome and deliverables" for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s September trip to Washington.

Wu suggested that the US visit of a high-ranking Chinese military official this week could also be used to coordinate a discussion between the two leaders.

"We need to address our differences in a proper way," Wu told reporters.