China surpasses US in number of diplomatic missions abroad

China has surpassed the United States for the first time in the number of diplomatic missions abroad, Report informs citing the TASS.

"China has 276 posts, three more than the US, and 96 consulates to the US’s 88, a reflection of its emphasis on its economic and diplomatic interests," says the annual report of the Global Diplomacy Index.

It is noted that this result can be considered evidence of "geopolitical changes" caused by the onset of a "period of uncertainty" for American diplomacy under the administration of President Donald Trump due to budget cuts and career failures of diplomats.

The United States was forced to close its Consulate General in St. Petersburg, while China opened its embassies in Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Gambia, Sao Tome and Principe, which in the past maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

According to the latest data of the Global Diplomatic Index, France ranks third in the world in terms of the number of diplomatic missions (161 embassies and 89 consulates general).

Notably, "Global diplomatic index" is considered an indicator of influence in the world, but it does not indicate the effectiveness of embassies abroad.