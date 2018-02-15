China reports first human case of bird flu new strain

© Сергей Бобылев/ТАСС

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ China has reported the first human case of the H7N4 strain of bird flu in a woman in an eastern coastal province, though she has since recovered.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Hong Kong government's Centre for Health Protection said it had been informed by the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

According to the commission, this was the first case of human infection with the H7N4 strain in the world, the Hong Kong government said.

The case involved a 68-year-old woman in Jiangsu province who developed symptoms on Dec 25, was admitted to hospital on January 1 and discharged on January 22.

"She had contact with live poultry before the onset of symptoms. All her close contacts did not have any symptoms during the medical surveillance period," the Hong Kong government said.