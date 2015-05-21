China: over one million people suffer of torrential rains

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than one million people have suffered from torrential rains lasting from May 16 in the eastern, southern and central regions of China, Report informs citing Russian TASS Agency.

15 people died, seven reported missing.

Two people died in Hunan where landslide caused by rains blocked the petrol station. about 2,000 local people were evacuate by the authorities.

8 people died in Jiangxi province, 65,000 were evacuated. 1655 houses collapsed under the pressure of water.

Direct economic losses amounted to 450 million Yuan (73 million USD). About 220,000 houses remained without electricity in Guangzhou.