China opens its first foreign military base in East Africa

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ China opened its first foreign military base, Report informs citing the CA-News.

The solemn ceremony of raising the flag of the People's Republic of China at the base in Djibouti (East Africa) was held at 8.00 am local time. More than 300 servicemen and sailors took part in the solemn event, including Tian Zhong, deputy commander of the Chinese Navy.

The ceremony was timed to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army of China.

As noted, the base is built for the participation of Chinese military in peacekeeping operations in the region, as well as for humanitarian assistance in Africa and West Asia. In addition, military exercises will be held there.

In total, over two thousand military will serve on it. On the territory of the country there are already points of supply of the US Navy, France and Japan.