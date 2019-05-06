China not to join US-Russia nuclear deal talks

China’s foreign ministry said that officials were still planning to travel to the U.S. for the next round of talks, Report informs.

“We are now trying to get more information on the relevant situation,” ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a briefing in Beijing. “What I can tell you is that the Chinese team is preparing to travel to the U.S. for trade talks.”

"China opposes anyone speaking on behalf of China; we will also not participate in any negotiations on a trilateral agreement on nuclear disarmament," Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

Trump said earlier that China would like to be part of a future US-Russia nuclear deal. In addition, he said that he was looking forward to working out a comprehensive nuclear deal with Russia and China, and that he had already discussed this issue with Chinese partners during trade negotiations.