China coal mine fire kills 21

A fire at a coal mine in China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang has killed 21 people, Report informs citing AFP.

The fire broke out late Friday evening at a mine in Jixi city operated by the state-owned Heilongjiang Longmay Mining Holding Group, Xinhua news agency said, but gave no further details of the accident.

China - the world's largest producer of coal - is grappling to improve standards in the poorly regulated sector.

Accidents in Chinese coal mines killed 931 people last year, a top work safety official said in March.