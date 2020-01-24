China closes Great Wall for tourists over coronavirus fears

The most popular section of the Great Wall of China is closing to visitors to prevent the spread of SARS-like coronavirus, Report informs.

The Badaling section of the wall, about 50 miles north-west of Beijing, draws thousands of tourists every day.

Several major tourist sites are closing until further notice due to the flu-like outbreak, which has killed at least 26 people and infected more than 800 others in China while spreading around the world.

Other closed sites include Beijing's Forbidden City and Shanghai's Disneyland theme park as at least 13 cities are locked down, affecting more than 41 million residents.