China breaks birth records

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ 17.86 mln people were born in China in 2016.

Report informs citing the BBC, official of the National Health and Family Planning Commission Ian Wenxuan said.

This is the highest birth rate since 2000. For comparison, in 2011-2015, average annual birth rate was less by 1.4 million people than this figure.

The Chinese government claims success from refusal of "one family - one child" policy.

Notably, at the end of October 2015, China decided to make changes to its demographic policy. The ruling Communist Party allowed the families to have two children.