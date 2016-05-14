China: a bus fell into a 20-meter ditch, 1 killed, 24 injured

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the Chinese province of Hubei, the central part of the country in the fall of the bus in the ditch one person was killed, another 24 were injured of varying severity, Report informs referring to the Xinhua news agency.

The accident was happened on May 14 at night, around 3.40 local time, near the city of Zhijiang. In total, at the bus was 51 people at the time of the accident.

For unknown reasons, the bus has lost a control, then pulled off the road and fell into a ditch about 20 meters deep.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

At present, the incident is under investigation.