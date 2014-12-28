Chaos in the Alps as massive snowfall traps 15,000 cars

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Skiers trying to make their way to and from French Alps resorts were plunged into chaos on Saturday night as 15,000 cars were trapped on the roads and emergency overnight centres were set up to shelter trapped tourists.

Across the Savoie region, thousands of people were trapped in their cars, snowed in their chalets or stranded at airports as long-awaited snow finally dumped on the Alps - several feet, in some places.

A 27-year-old man was killed on the road near Chambéry, as his car skidded off the road at midday en route to the small resort of Collet d'Allevard, and fell 200m. A woman in the car with him was lightly injured, as reports Report.

Two buses were reported to have crashed on the road to La Plagne, causing six-mile tailbacks, according to ski company Adventures in the Alps.

Police stopped drivers from penetrating the worst hit roads if they were not equipped with snow tyres or snow chains.