Catalonia lost 15,000 jobs in a month

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Catalonia has lost the highest number of jobs of Spain's 17 autonomous communities in October amid referendum tension on ‘independence’ of the region.

Report informs referring to the AP.

The northeastern region has lost nearly 15,000 jobs in the October clashes between Catalonia's leaders and central authorities over secession.

The political uncertainty has led to more than 1,000 companies relocating their headquarters to other parts of Spain for fears of being left outside the European Union's common market in case of independent Catalonia.

Overall, Spain's unemployment level increased by 58,000 people last month.