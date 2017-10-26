Catalan government couldn’t adopt final decision on independence

© AFP 2017 / CESAR MANSO

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The head of Catalan Autonomous Community of Spain Carles Puigdemont held extensive discussions with Cabinet Minister’s advisors and representatives of party and public organizations who supported the independence.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti quoting the Europa Press agency.

The discussions held in response to measures taken by official Madrid on ‘referendum’ was devoted to future plans and lasted 7 hours.

Though the majority of meeting participants supported the declaration of province’s independence, the final decision on the issue was not made.

Spanish government wants Catalan local leadership to make final decision regarding declaration of independence.

The decision of Spanish government should be approved at the session of Senate, October 27.