Carlos Ghosn faces new charges in Japan

The former chairman of Nissan Motor Co, Carlos Ghosn, had a fourth formal indictment brought against him on Monday, the day his current detention period was set to expire, Report informs citing the DW a Tokyo court said.

The charge means Ghosn will remain in custody pending a bail attempt now filed by his legal team. Under the terms of his detention, Ghosn had to be either indicted or released on Monday.

The auto sector tycoon was arrested earlier this month for a fourth time on allegations that he had siphoned off $5 million (€4.45 million) in company money for his own use. He already faces three other charges related to an alleged understatement of his income and the alleged transferral of personal investment losses to Nissan.

Ghosn, 65, has denied all allegations and said he is the victim of a board room plot hatched by executives worried about his plans for closer ties between the Japanese carmaker and its French partner, Renault.