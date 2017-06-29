Car rams gate of presidential palace in Brazil

© Vladtime.ru

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ A car has rammed the gate of the Brazilian president's Alvorada Palace in the capital.

Report informs, TASS quotes Globo.

According to information, witnesses heard gunshots. Currently, the building is surrounded by military police.

No detailed information reported. The president was not in the Alvorada Palace at the time. It was known that the president has refused to live in Alvorada Palace since March 2.

Globo reported that the Brazilian President believes that the palace is very large and does not look like a home. Later, the politician told the reason to Veja that he and his family moved out of the nation’s Alvorada Palace, the official presidential residence, over bad energy and “ghosts”.