Car loaded with gas canisters rams into gates of US Embassy in Seoul

A car loaded with highly flammable gas canisters in the boot rammed into the security gates of the US Embassy in Seoul just days before Donald Trump visits, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to the information, no one was injured, the driver– a 40 year-old man - was detained.

YTN TV channel informs that a cardboard box containing almost 30 butane gas canisters was found in the boot.

The police investigates the motives of the driver, who crashed into the gates of the Embassy.