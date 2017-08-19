Car drives into shopping centre in Australia, seven injured

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ A car crash at Chatswood Mall in Sydney's north shore as an "accident", with paramedics looking at taking seven people to hospital, Report informs citing ABC Australia.

Incident occurred near exit from the shopping center. Police said the incident was not a deliberate act.

Paramedics said they attended to seven people, including a child in a pram.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the male driver of the car remained on scene and was assisting police.