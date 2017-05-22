 Top
    Close photo mode

    Car crashes into people in Tel Aviv

    The incident occurred moments before Donald Trump was due to arrive in the country© newsru.co.il

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people have been injured, two seriously, after a car drive into crowds of people in Tel Aviv moments before Donald Trump was due to arrive in the country.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, local television channels broadcast, not excluding version of the terrorist attack.

    According to them, a deliberate impact occurred on Jaffa road in Tel Aviv.

    The incident happened an hour before the expected arrival in Israel of US President Donald Trump.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi