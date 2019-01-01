Car carrier on fire in Pacific

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/93f72299021ac314f77d240c58a45680/1dc017ad-8ce9-477f-b49b-695522af39a0_292.jpg

Baku. 1 January. REPORT.AZ/ A Panamanian car carrier heading from Japan to Hawaii caught fire in the Pacific Ocean, with some crew members abandoning the ship and the U.S. Coast Guard and other vessels heading to its rescue Monday. Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that other commercial vessels were helping with the rescue 1,800 nautical miles (3,333 kilometers) northwest of Hawaii. The Coast Guard said crew members launched a life raft and four of the 21 mariners aboard left the Sincerity Ace wearing life jackets. The agency could not confirm if they reached the life raft. The remaining 17 crew members stayed on board to fight the fire.