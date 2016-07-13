Car bomb exploded in northern Baghdad, 7 killed - UPDATED

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in the blast, which occurred in the north of Iraqi capital.

Report informs referring to the Reuters citing a medical and security forces.

So far no one has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

***11:58

Powerful blast occurred in northern part of Baghdad, Iraqi capital.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS, suicide bomber exploded car bomb near security checkpoint in Al-Rashidiya, Baghdad.

No information reported on the injured.

Notably, a day earlier, on July 12, a similar attack committed in Al-Rashidiya market. As a result, 9 people killed, over 30 injured.