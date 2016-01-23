Canada: Four dead in Saskatchewan school shooting

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The gunman suspected of killing four people and injuring several others in Canada's worst school violence in a decade first shot his two brothers at home before opening fire at the remote community high school, a family friend and the town's acting mayor said.

Report informs citing the foreign media, police said a suspect was arrested after the shooting in La Loche, Saskatchewan, an impoverished community about 600 km (375 miles) north of the city of Saskatoon.

The town's acting mayor, Kevin Janvier, told the media his 23-year-old daughter Marie, a teacher, was shot to death.