Canada and US agree to renegotiate NAFTA agreement

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Canada and the United States were able to agree to renegotiate the North American free trade area (NAFTA) Agreement, CBC TV channel informs citing a high-ranking source in the US government.

Report informs referring to TASS that, according to the source, the parties were able to come to an agreement "on key sections of the new NAFTA agreement". Canadian Foreign Minister Christa Freeland and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer are expected to issue a joint statement in the near future.

Canada and the United States have been held consultations on NAFTA since Saturday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and the Canadian Ambassador in Washington, David McNaughton participated from the Canadian side. The representative from the American side is not disclosed.

The parties began consultations on the renegotiation of NAFTA between Canada, the US and Mexico on new terms at the request of US President Donald Trump in 2017.