Bus with pilgrims got in accident in India, 13 dead

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least 13 people, including two children, dead in a traffic accident in eastern India.

Report informs referring to Associated Press Agency, on Friday morning, bus crowded with Hindu pilgrims skidded into a ditch about 100 kilometers north of Calcutta. As a result of the incident 43 passengers were injured.

Local police are looking for the driver and his assistant, who fled the scene. According to preliminary report, the driver was drunk and sped strongly.

According to the report given by local police, the bus for up to 54 passengers, was overcrowded, some were sitting on the roof. Pilgrims traveled from Burdwan in a Hindu temple in Mayapur.

Indian roads are among the most dangerous in the world. Each year in road accidents killed thousands of people across the country. The reason for this is often careless driving, overloading and poor condition of the roadway.