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    Bus rams into 32 vehicles in S. Korea, leaving 57 injured

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 09:27
    Bus rams into 32 vehicles in S. Korea, leaving 57 injured

    A bus plowed into more than 30 vehicles waiting at a traffic stop in Seongnam, just south of Seoul (South Korea), during morning rush hour Wednesday, officials said, leaving 57 people injured, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The city bus, driven by a man in his 60s, struck four other buses, a cargo truck and 27 passenger cars before coming to a stop after hitting a traffic barrier in Seongnam's Bundang Ward at 7:34 a.m. (GMT+9).

    The bus reportedly hit the vehicles over a distance of about 100 to 150 meters

    The incident left nine people seriously hurt and 48 others with minor injuries. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening.

    The bus driver reportedly told police that the brakes did not work, with investigators looking into the exact cause of the crash.

    Police said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol, but plan to check whether he had taken drugs.

    Road accident South Korea
    Cənubi Koreyada avtobus 30-dan çox avtomobillə toqquşub, 57 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В Южной Корее автобус столкнулся с более чем 30 автомобилями, 57 человек пострадали
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