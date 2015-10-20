Bus falls into a deep gorge in India killing 14

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people were killed, 30 injured n Jammu on Tuesday when the mini-bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge, police said. Report informs citing the Tass.

"Fourteen people were killed when a mini-bus went out of the driver's control and plunged into a deep gorge in the hilly area," a police officer told the media.

The bus was its way from Ghordi village to Ramnagar town in Udhampur district of Jammu region.