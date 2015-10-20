 Top
    Close photo mode

    Bus falls into a deep gorge in India killing 14

    30 people injured

    Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people were killed, 30 injured n Jammu on Tuesday when the mini-bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge, police said. Report informs citing the Tass.

    "Fourteen people were killed when a mini-bus went out of the driver's control and plunged into a deep gorge in the hilly area," a police officer told the media.

    The bus was its way from Ghordi village to Ramnagar town in Udhampur district of Jammu region.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi