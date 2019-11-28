Bus carrying schoolchildren overturns in Argentina, killing two - VIDEO

A bus carrying schoolchildren on a tour, overturned in Argentina. At least two people died, 10 were injured, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The bus, bound for the aquarium in the city in San Clemente del Tuyu in northeastern Argentina, was carrying 43 school children aged between 11 and 13, accompanied by eight adults.

The victims, including children with serious injuries, were taken to hospital.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established. The alcohol test of the bus driver showed a negative result.