Burundi police battle anti-Pierre Nkurunziza protesters

Bakı. 27 aprel. REPORT.AZ/ Police in Burundi have clashed with thousands of protesters angered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in office.

Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, the government has banned protests, deployed the army and shut down the main independent radio station, saying it was disrupting the peace.

Police have fired tear gas and water cannon, while protesters have set up barricades in the capital, Bujumbura.

At least three people were killed on Sunday as police dispersed crowds.

Mr Nkurunziza, a former rebel leader, has warned that anyone who wants to create problems for the governing party would find himself "in trouble".

Former Burundian president Pierre Buyoya, who was involved in the peace process that ended more than a decade of ethnic conflict, has warned that Burundi could return to war.

Under the constitution, presidents can only be elected to two terms in office but Mr Nkurunziza's allies say his first term does not count as he was appointed by parliament.