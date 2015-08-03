Bullet train in France evacuated 250 over terror threat

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ French bullet train operator TGV had to evacuate all the passengers from a Paris-Lyon train Friday after a customer, a Syrian immigrant, said that he was a terrorist, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The incident occurred when the train was passing Saone-et-Loire. The man spoke in English to a British couple sitting next to him and told them he was a refugee from Syria and his country was going to attack Britain soon.

The couple reported his words to the train attendants

The TGV train was stopped immediately at the station of Autun. The police arrested the 30-year-old Syrian and evacuated all the passengers from the coaches.

All luggage the travellers had with them on the journey was inspected thoroughly in order to identify explosives in it. But the alarm happened to be false.

The passengers continued their trip on a different train and traffic on the line was normalised later.