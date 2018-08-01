Bulgaria to refuse entry to people banned from any EU Member

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ People who are banned from entering Shengen area will not be allowed to the territory of Bulgaria from today.

Report informs citing the portal News of Bulgaria, such measures were taken in accordance with the decision of the Council of the European Union.

"The decision of the EU Council concerns to all countries connected to the Schengen information system. Bulgaria is one of these countries, while not included in the Schengen area, " the information says.

According to the head of Solvex company Dimitar Tsonev, first of all, Bulgarian authorities intend to protect their country from the migrants flooding to Europe from Africa and Asia. They are most often declared persona non grata for illegal border crossing and expelled from the EU.