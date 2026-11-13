Bulgaria supports declaration on Ukraine with reservation regarding preamble

Bulgaria has supported the declaration on Ukraine, but with a reservation regarding the wording of its preamble, taking into account the start of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said before the start of the informal summit of EU heads of state and government in Dublin, Report informs.

Answering journalists' questions, the head of government explained that Sofia considers it necessary to reflect the dynamics of diplomatic processes in common European documents, in particular, the negotiations on Ukraine, which, according to him, are now taking place at a high diplomatic level.

"We supported this declaration with reservations only regarding the preamble. Otherwise, we support it completely," the premier emphasized.

As an example, he cited the original wording about the importance of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi and the need to support them, which was subsequently excluded from the document.

According to the premier, Bulgaria insisted on maintaining this provision so as not to narrow the space for dialogue and not to exclude possible paths to a peaceful settlement.

At the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Dublin on November 12, the "Declaration on Key Principles of European Security" was presented on the initiative of France. It was supported by 39 of the 47 EPC participants. Bulgaria was the only EU country that did not join the declaration.