Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Bulgaria supports declaration on Ukraine with reservation regarding preamble

    Other countries
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 14:57
    Bulgaria supports declaration on Ukraine with reservation regarding preamble

    Bulgaria has supported the declaration on Ukraine, but with a reservation regarding the wording of its preamble, taking into account the start of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said before the start of the informal summit of EU heads of state and government in Dublin, Report informs.

    Answering journalists' questions, the head of government explained that Sofia considers it necessary to reflect the dynamics of diplomatic processes in common European documents, in particular, the negotiations on Ukraine, which, according to him, are now taking place at a high diplomatic level.

    "We supported this declaration with reservations only regarding the preamble. Otherwise, we support it completely," the premier emphasized.

    As an example, he cited the original wording about the importance of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi and the need to support them, which was subsequently excluded from the document.

    According to the premier, Bulgaria insisted on maintaining this provision so as not to narrow the space for dialogue and not to exclude possible paths to a peaceful settlement.

    At the 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Dublin on November 12, the "Declaration on Key Principles of European Security" was presented on the initiative of France. It was supported by 39 of the 47 EPC participants. Bulgaria was the only EU country that did not join the declaration.

    Rumen Radev Russia-Ukraine conflict Bulgaria
    Bolqarıstanın Baş naziri Ukrayna üzrə bəyannaməni qeyd-şərtlə dəstəklədiyini açıqlayıb
    Премьер Болгарии заявил о поддержке декларации по Украине с оговоркой
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:11
    SOCAR: Goal for ACG field - to achieve oil recovery factor of over 40%
    Energy
    15:01
    Armenia willing to host COP34 in 2029
    Region
    14:57
    Bulgaria supports declaration on Ukraine with reservation regarding preamble
    Other countries
    14:41
    SOCAR VP: Drilling 2-kilometer horizontal well at ACG is major achievement
    Energy
    14:33
    Kyrgyzstan discovers new natural gas field
    Energy
    14:29
    Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan aims to resolve school infrastructure issues by 2030
    Education and science
    14:13
    Tokayev: Arrests at Samruk-Kazyna, KTZ signal widespread corruption in state-owned companies
    Region
    14:04
    IAEA: Whereabouts of over 400 kg of enriched uranium in Iran unknown
    Other countries
    13:44
    Photo
    Video
    Okhchuoglu – A Western Azerbaijan village renamed, its residents expelled, but its traces remain
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed