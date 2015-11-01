​Bucharest nightclub fire kills 29

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation following a fire at a Bucharest nightclub which has left at least 29 dead and 180 injured.

Report informs citing the foreign media, flames swept through the Colectiv, where up to 400 people had gathered to hear a rock group, Goodbye to Gravity, launch their new album, Mantras of War.

The show featured a pyrotechnic display, which went disastrously wrong with the fireworks setting the polystyrene décor alight

Panic stricken revellers, some as young as 14, rushed to the exit and at least some of those who died were killed in the stampede.

Survivors were rushed to hospitals in ambulances and even taxis. Others were treated at a field hospital set up at the scene.

In all 10 hospitals were used, but they were overwhelmed with some victims lying on stretchers in corridors waiting for treatment.

The country’s health ministry launched an emergency appeal for blood donations.

At least some of the victims are understood to have been foreigners, but up to now the Foreign Office has not been made aware of any Britons among the dead or injured.

Victor Ponta, the Romanian Prime Minister, has cut his visit to Mexico short and flying home as a result of the tragedy.